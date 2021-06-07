Here’s how to watch Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will kick off on June 7th with an afternoon keynote followed by a week of developer-focused events. Those interested in hearing the latest from Apple should tune in for the keynote — here’s how to do it.
To start, you’ll want to head to Apple’s website — you should see a big banner directing you to the WWDC event page. Alternatively, you can click here to go straight to the Apple Events website. You can also watch the keynote directly on YouTube via Apple’s official channel (the stream is embedded below). You’ll be able to watch the keynote live from the Events site starting at 1pm ET/10am PT.
It’s also worth noting that you can watch the keynote on an Apple TV if you’d prefer to see it on a bigger screen than your phone or laptop.
Although WWDC is primarily for developers, Apple typically makes some big announcements during the opening keynote. This year, the company is expected to share details about iOS and iPadOS 15, macOS 12, a redesigned MacBook Pro and more. For a full breakdown of what Apple’s expected to announce, check out MobileSyrup’s ‘What to Expect’ from WWDC 2021.
If you can’t tune in for the keynote live stream, there are other ways to follow along. MobileSyrup will have the latest news on our homepage as well as on Twitter and Facebook.
Image credit: Apple
