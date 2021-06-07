PREVIOUS|
Freedom Mobile two-year promotion offers 24GB for $75 with an iPhone 12 for 12 months

After the first 12 months the price goes to up to $85 per month

Jun 7, 2021

12:11 PM EDT

Purple iPhone 12 mini

Freedom Mobile is now offering a limited-time deal that comes with an iPhone 12. 

The promotion includes a two-year 24GB of fast LTE data plan and an iPhone 12 for $75 per month for 12 months. After the first 12 months, the price increases to $85 per month. This deal is for those who want to set up a new activation or want to upgrade their device.

This offer includes the digital discount, which means you’ll have to sign up for pre-authorized payments to get this pricing.

The promotion’s iPhone 12 sports 64GB of storage, a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, two 12-megapixel cameras and more.

Source: Freedom Mobile

