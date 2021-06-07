Elon Musk cancels long-range Tesla Plaid+ Model S trim option

Elon Musk has tweeted that the Model S Plaid+ trim has been cancelled since the regular Plaid Model S option is good enough.
The Tesla website has greyed out the Plaid+ option and the small text under the button says that the trim is coming in the middle of 2022. This option was slated to feature a longer range of 512 miles (836km).
Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021
In Canada, the Plaid option costs $159,990 and includes a range of 628km/top speed of 322km/h. Of course, the real star feature is a 0-100km/h time of 2.1 seconds.
Last week, Musk said that the base Plaid Model would start shipping on June 10th. Tesla’s website says that owners can expect deliveries of the vehicle between August and September.
Source: Elon Musk
