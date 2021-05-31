PREVIOUS|
44mm Apple Watch SE is currently on sale at Costco for $367

The 2020 entry-level Apple Watch is a great smartwatch

May 31, 2021

1:20 PM EDT

If you’ve been looking to pick up an Apple Watch SE, Costco Canada currently has the GPS variant of the smartwatch on sale.

The online retailer has the 44mm size listed for $367, a more than a $100 discount off the wearable’s regular $469 price tag. The deal is available in-store, online and across all Apple Watch SE colours.

The 2020-released watch is water-resistant up to 50 metres and features a second-gen optical heart sensor. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6, the SE doesn’t include an always-on display. You can find our Apple Watch SE review at this link.

To check the listing on Costco, click here.

It’s worth noting that you need to be a Costco member to view the product’s full pricing and colours, let alone buy it.

Source: Costco Canada

