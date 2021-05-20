Friends: The Reunion will stream in Canada on Crave

Last week, Warner Bros. announced that the long-awaited Friends reunion special will release exclusively on its HBO Max streaming service on May 27th in the United States.
Thanks to Bell, which has a deal with Warner Media for the exclusive Canadian rights to HBO Max original content produced by Warner Bros. Television Group, Canadians can watch the reunion on Crave, where it will stream exclusively at the same date and time.
It’s been 17 years, but your Friends are back. Stream the #FriendsReunion on May 27, only on Crave. pic.twitter.com/4HKFvvfYik
â€” Crave (@CraveCanada) May 20, 2021
Crave became the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Friends’ back catalogue of episodes backÂ in December after years of the series being on Netflix.
A basic Crave subscription costs you $9.99/month with additional costs for add-on packages. To subscribe to Crave or to learn more about it, click here.
Source: @CraveCanada
