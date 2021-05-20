PREVIOUS|
News

Friends: The Reunion will stream in Canada on Crave

The one-hour special takes place on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio where the show was shot for 10 years

May 20, 2021

10:47 AM EDT

0 comments

Friends

Last week, Warner Bros. announced that the long-awaited Friends reunion special will release exclusively on its HBO Max streaming service on May 27th in the United States.

Thanks to Bell, which has a deal with Warner Media for the exclusive Canadian rights to HBO Max original content produced by Warner Bros. Television Group, Canadians can watch the reunion on Crave, where it will stream exclusively at the same date and time.

Crave became the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Friends’ back catalogue of episodes backÂ in December after years of the series being on Netflix.

A basic Crave subscription costs you $9.99/month with additional costs for add-on packages. To subscribe to Crave or to learn more about it, click here.

Source: @CraveCanada

Related Articles

News

May 20, 2021

9:13 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [May 20 – 26]

News

May 12, 2021

9:20 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [May 12 – May 18]

News

May 13, 2021

2:27 PM EDT

‘Friends’ reunion to release on HBO Max on May 27, no word yet on Canadian release

News

May 12, 2021

12:12 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile customers can get two months of Crave + Movies + HBO for free

Comments