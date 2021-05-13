‘Friends’ reunion to release on HBO Max on May 27, no word yet on Canadian release

Warner Bros. has announced thatÂ the long-awaitedÂ FriendsÂ reunion special will release exclusively on its HBO Max streaming service on May 27th in the U.S.
A Bell spokesperson told MobileSyrup that the company has no news to share at this time regarding the special coming to Crave.
Crave became the exclusive Canadian streaming home of FriendsÂ in December after years of the series being on Netflix. Bell also has a deal with Warner Media to secure the exclusive Canadian rights to HBO Max Original Programming produced by Warner Bros. Television Group, whichÂ the Friends special should fall under.
The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again. The #FriendsReunion is coming on May 27 only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/1KIFgpQDRq
â€” Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) May 13, 2021
Officially titled The One Where They Got Back Together, the reunion special sees the entire principal Friends cast — Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), David Schwimmer (Ross), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) — reunite on camera for the first time since the iconic series ended in 2004.
In addition to the six main cast members, the special will feature a variety of guest stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Mindy Kaling and Kit Harington.
The One Where They Got Back TogetherÂ was originally set to film in March 2020 and release later that year, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a year-long delay. The unscripted reunion special was shot on the long-running sitcom’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on Warner Bros.’ Burbank, California studio lot.
Comments