Telus investing $8 million in Minganie and on the North Shore in Quebec

Telus is investing $8 million in Minganie and in the North Shore region in Quebec to expand its PureFibre and 5G networks.
The Vancouver-based national carrier will deploy its 5G technology to more than 10 additional communities in the Lower North Shore and in the Manicouagan, Minganie and Sept-Rivières RCMs, in addition to Baie-Comeau and Sept-Îles.
Telus will also deploy its PureFibre network in the RCM (regional county municipality) of Minganie to reach nearly 2,500 additional families and businesses in Havre-Saint-Pierre, Mingan (Ekuanitshit) and Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan by September 2022.
“We are making the future friendly by putting our technology at the service of our communities,” said Marie-Christine D’Amours, the vice-president of Telus’ consumer solutions and customer experience in Quebec, in a statement.
“As 5G technology evolves, it will make our cities smarter and greener, transform agriculture, improve health care, and accelerate the potential of smart homes and autonomous vehicles.”
Further, the carrier is extending its 4G LTE network by adding new telecommunications sites in Mingan (Ekuanitshit) and Port-Menier in 2022.
Source: Telus
Comments