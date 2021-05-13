Nickelodeon is launching a newÂ Avatar: The Last Airbender’Â podcast on June 22nd.
The hosts of the podcast are Dante Basco, the voice actor of Zuko and General Iroh of the United Forces and Janet Varney, who is the voice of Korra from The Legend of Korra.
Together the two voice actors will break down every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender.Â
Avatar: The Last AirbenderÂ started back in 2005 and ended three years after. It was then followed by The Legend of Korra that started in 2012 and ended two years later, despite running for four seasons.
Avatar: The Last AirbenderÂ follows a young boy named Aang who serves as the Avatar, the bridge between the Spirit world and the world of humans. As the last Airbender due to the attack by the Fire Nation, the 12-year-old boy is the only one who can save the world and reunite the three remaining nations.
