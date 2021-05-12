PREVIOUS|
B.C. emergency alert was caused by ‘human error’

Today's alert was a rebroadcast of a message that was sent out last week

May 12, 2021

6:09 PM EDT

According to Emergency Management B.C’s Twitter account, an emergency warning test that took British Columbians off-guard Wednesday afternoon was an unintentional rebroadcast of an alert sent out last week.

Mobile phones around the province started ringing shortly after noon with the test warning, which was similar to the one sent out at 1:55pm PT on May 5th for the national Alert Ready system’s biannual test.

Emergency Info B.C later tweeted that the alert was accidental and caused due to human error. Still, despite the acknowledgement, British Columbians were not happy and vented out their frustration on Twitter.

Image credit: CTV

Source: Emergency Info Beme

