B.C. emergency alert was caused by ‘human error’

According to Emergency Management B.C’s Twitter account, an emergency warning test that took British Columbians off-guard Wednesday afternoon was an unintentional rebroadcast of an alert sent out last week.
Mobile phones around the province started ringing shortly after noon with the test warning, which was similar to the one sent out at 1:55pm PT on May 5th for the national Alert Ready system’s biannual test.
Emergency Info B.C later tweeted that the alert was accidental and caused due to human error. Still, despite the acknowledgement, British Columbians were not happy and vented out their frustration on Twitter.
Seriously!? Emergency system at the mercy of â€˜human errorâ€™? Annoyance aside, this doesnâ€™t instill any confidence in your ability to do your job properlyâ€¦ sigh!
— rahim (@radawo) May 12, 2021
I was driving again and almost crashed due to that sound. Mf.
— Easybreezy (@Easybreezy0722) May 12, 2021
Please take more care. My pocket screamed 3 times while I was driving – this without warning is actively dangerous, and if it keeps happening we'll all find ways to silence it.
— Eldan Goldenberg (@eldang) May 12, 2021
I hope Human Error (If that is their real name) has a visit with HR today about their actions
— Jamie Penner (@jamiepenner) May 12, 2021
Image credit: CTV
Source: Emergency Info Beme
