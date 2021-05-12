Dell Canada offering 48-hour sale with discounts on laptops, desktops, accessories and more

Dell Canada is currently offering a 48-hour sale on various gaming laptops, desktops, accessories and more with free shipping.
Check some of the deals below:
Gaming laptops
- Alienware M17 R4 Gaming Laptop: Now $2,699.99, was $3,199.99
- Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: Now $1,379.99, was $1,978.99
- Alienware Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop: Now $3,599.99, was $4,849.99
- Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop: Now $2,299.99, was $3,048.99
- New Alienware M15 R4 Gaming Laptop: Now $2,599.99, was $2,849.99
Work from home laptops
- Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: Now $329.99, was $388.99
- Chromebook 11 Laptop: Now $299.99, was $439.70
- XPS 13 Laptop: Now $1,149.99, was $1,249.99
- XPS 15 Laptop: Now $1,699.99, was $2,299.99
- Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop: Now $849.99, was $1,088.99
Desktop deals
- Inspiron 24 5000 Silver All-In-One with Arch Stand: Now $899.99, was $1,288.99
- XPS Special Edition Desktop: Now $1,199.99, was $1,649.99
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop: Now $1,499.99, was $2,338.99
- Inspiron Desktop: Now $599.99, was $978.99
- Regular XPS Desktop: Now $1,399.99, was $1,799.99
Monitor deals
- Dell 27 Monitor: SE2719H (60Hz): Now $189.99, was $289.99
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – S2721DGF(144Hz): Now $529.99, was $739.99
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor: S3220DGF(144Hz): Now $499.99, was $809.99
- Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor – S2721Q(60Hz): Now $399.99, was $589.99
- Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor – AW3420DW(120Hz): Now $1,199.99, was $1,839.99
Everything else
- Alienware wireless gaming mouse AW310M: Now $59.99, was $79.99
- Alienware Low Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard AW510K: Now $159.99, was $199.99
- Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset AW510H: Now $99.99, was $129.99
- Dell Wireless Keyboard and Mouse KM636 – White: Now $34.99, was $64.99
- Bose SoundSport wireless headphones – Aqua: Now $99, was $149
These deals from Dell are only available until Friday, May 14th at 6am ET.
A full list of the products under the ’48-hour sale’ can be found here.
