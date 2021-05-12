PREVIOUS|
Dell Canada offering 48-hour sale with discounts on laptops, desktops, accessories and more

The deals end early Friday morning

May 12, 2021

5:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Dell Canada is currently offering a 48-hour sale on various gaming laptops, desktops, accessories and more with free shipping.

Check some of the deals below:

Gaming laptops

Work from home laptops

Desktop deals

Monitor deals

Everything else

These deals from Dell are only available until Friday, May 14th at 6am ET.

A full list of the products under the ’48-hour sale’ can be found here.

