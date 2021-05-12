Asus unveils Zenfone 8 with 120Hz AMOLED display

Asus has announced its latest smartphone, the Zenfone 8. However, if you’re looking for another device with a flip-up camera, this isn’t it.
The Zenfone 8 features a more traditional smartphone design with a hole punch camera on the front, instead of the flip-up camera that was available in the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro and Zenfone 6Z.
The device features a 5.9-inch 120Hz refresh rate Samsung AMOLED display with HDR10+ and Gorilla Glass Victus construction
The North American version of the Zenfone 8 sports a 4,000mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Camera-wise, the Zenfone 8 features a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, with up to 8K 30fps video recording with EIS. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Zenfone 8 is expected to launch in late Q2 in North America. It’s currently unclear if or when Asus will launch this device in here, unfortunately. MobileSyrup has reached out to Asus for more information.
Asus has also unveiled the Zenfone 8 Flip, a smartphone that features a flip-up camera. However, this handset might not come to North America. We’ve reached out to Asus for more information.
The Zenfone 8 Flip also sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Further, it features a 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Regarding cameras, this device features a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Since the Zenfone 8 Flip also features a flip camera, these sensors can also double for selfie usage.
