News

Elon Musk polls Twitter to ask if Tesla should start accepting Dogecoin

Why even ask? He's likely going to do it anyways

May 12, 2021

1:15 PM EDT

Elon Musk took to Twitter to ask his followers if Tesla should start accepting Dogecoin as a payment method.

The poll is closed now, but just under 4 million people participated, and an overwhelming majority of 78.2 percent voted in favour of buying electric cars with the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Tesla already accepts Bitcoin as a payment type.

Earlier this week, Musk announced that a Canadian-made satellite company would be paying with Dogecoin to send a satellite to the Moon.

With all this in mind, you never know with Musk, so HODL your Doge and maybe you can buy a Tesla or a pair of S3XY shorts if he ever brings them back to the Tesla Merch store.

Source: @elonmusk

