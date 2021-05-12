Elon Musk polls Twitter to ask if Tesla should start accepting Dogecoin

Elon Musk took to Twitter to ask his followers if Tesla should start accepting Dogecoin as a payment method.
The poll is closed now, but just under 4 million people participated, and an overwhelming majority of 78.2 percent voted in favour of buying electric cars with the meme-based cryptocurrency.
Tesla already accepts Bitcoin as a payment type.
Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2021
Earlier this week, Musk announced that a Canadian-made satellite company would be paying with Dogecoin to send a satellite to the Moon.
With all this in mind, you never know with Musk, so HODL your Doge and maybe you can buy a Tesla or a pair of S3XY shorts if he ever brings them back to the Tesla Merch store.
