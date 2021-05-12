16-bit classic Zombies Ate My Neighbors is coming to modern consoles

As far as 16-bit era co-op games go, LucasArts’ Zombies Ate My Neighbors is an absolute classic.
Lucasfilm Games, Dotemu and Limited Run Games are bringing Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its sequel, Ghoul Patrol, to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on June 29th, 2021. It’s also worth noting that this is the slightly superior 1993 Super Nintendo version of the game and not its Sega Genesis counterpart.
The top-down shoot’em up game has players taking on the role of Zeke and Julie as they blast away at — as you may have already guessed — zombies, as well as vampires, martians, mutant blobs and more. Ghoul Patrol features similar top-down, arcade action.
Modern features are coming to both titles, including a quick-save system, achievements, and behind-the-scenes content like art galleries and developer video interviews. The re-releases will also feature two-player local co-op but, unfortunately, not online play. On the plus side, both titles still retain their pixel art style graphics, which have aged remarkably well over the past 28 years.
While I spent a lot of time playing Zombies Ate My Neighbors for the Sega Genesis as a child I didn’t even know Ghoul Patrol even existed, so I’m excited to check it out.
Both games are set to be sold as a bundle for $15 USD (about $18 CAD) on Nintendo’s eShop, the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Games Store, Steam and GOG. Limited Run Games also plans to sell physical copies of the game later this summer.
Image credit: Lucasfilm GamesÂ
