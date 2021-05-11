Saskatchewan justice minister voices concerns over Bill C-10 in letter to heritage minister

Saskatchewan Minister of Justice Gordon Wyant has voiced concern that Bill C-10 could infringe on freedom of expression.
Wyant has penned a letter asking Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault to stop the bill from proceeding or to make amendments to protect Canadians’ freedoms.
“I urge you to stop Bill C-10 from proceeding, or at the very least make amendments to stipulate that all creative internet content generated by Canadians will be exempt from any regulatory supervision by federal government agencies,” the letter reads.
The scope of Federal Bill C-10 is a concerning constraint on freedom of expression, guaranteed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
SK Minister of Justice, Gord Wyant has written to Minister Guilbeault, urging him to make amendments to the bill or stop it from proceeding. pic.twitter.com/kqPt9EgVTG
— Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) May 10, 2021
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted the letter and stated that “the scope of Federal Bill C-10 is a concerning constraint on freedom of expression, guaranteed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”
These comments come as Guilbeault recently backtracked after saying the CRTC may regulate accounts that have a large following under Bill C-10. He outlined that social media users will never be regulated.
Bill C-10 has been put on hold as MPs are hoping to seek clarification on whether it violates social media users’ rights.
Guilbeault tabled the legislation in November 2020 with the intention to regulate online platforms such as Netflix and Spotify and had stated that the goal of the proposed bill is to ensure online streaming services contribute to the creation and production of Canadian content.
