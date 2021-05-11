Intel announces new 11th Gen H-series CPUs for mobile gaming

Intel has announced new 11th Gen Core H-series, vPro and Xeon processors. Aimed at gaming and business, these new high-performance CPU options should push the envelope for mobile processors.
The new Core H processors, led by the flagship Core i9-11980HK, use Intel’s 10nm ‘SuperFin’ process technology, feature up to eight cores and 16 threads and have both single- and dual-core turbo performance up to 5GHz. Additionally, Intel notes that the H-series chips can directly access the fast GDDR6 memory attached to the GPU to help deliver higher frame rates and reduce latency.
Intel’s Core H lineup includes chips for ultraportable, thin gaming laptops as well as chunkier models designed to handle the latest titles at high settings. And, thanks to the new ‘Willow Cove’ core architecture, Intel says the 11th Gen H-series chips boast a 19 percent gen-on-gen improvement to multi-threaded performance.
Compared to last year’s 10th Gen H-series gaming chips, Intel says the 11th Gen CPUs offer 2.5 times more PCIe bandwidth and three times more “compared with other industry processors.”
The chips support up to 20 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes with Intel Rapid Storage Technology bootable in Raid 0, as well as up to 44 total PCIe lanes, including 24 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes. Moreover, the 11th Gen H chips boast support for DDR4-3200 RAM, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E and more.
As for Intel’s vPro and Xeon options, the focus is on hardware-based security and performance for business use. The vPro Core i9-11950H and Xeon W-11000 offer Error Correct Code (ECC) memory, Intel Hardware Shield hardware-based security, Intel Total Memory Encryption, Intel Active Management Technology and Intel Deep Learning Boost.
Intel says the H-series and Xeon chips will power over 80 enthusiast laptop designs across the consumer, commercial and workstation segments.
Those interested can learn more about the different CPUs on Intel’s website.
