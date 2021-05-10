PREVIOUS|
News

Hayu’s Apple TV app is totally broken right now

The reality TV streaming platform's Apple TV app has been inaccessible for several weeks

May 10, 2021

11:23 AM EDT

0 comments

Hayu

If you want to stream reality TV content in Canada, your only legal option is an NBC-owned platform called Hayu.

The platform is home to reality TV staples like Below Deck, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives and more. Though the service has a spotty history when it comes to app reliability across several platforms, Hayu’s Apple TV app has been entirely inaccessible for several days.

According to several Hayu subscribers on Twitter, the app gets stuck on a loading screen and won’t launch. This still happens after restarting the Apple TV, uninstalling the app and reinstalling it. I’ve also experienced the issue myself and have been unable to access Hayu’s Apple TV app for roughly two weeks.

In terms of solutions, Hayu’s Twitter account has been sending the following steps to affected subscribers via a DM:

“Due to the issue reported when streaming Hayu, we recommend to apply the next suggestions to try to resolve this issue:

1. Fully close the Hayu app.
2. Restart your Apple TV 4th Generation. You can restart your Apple TV from Settings, use your remote, or unplug it from power.
Use Settings On Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, go to Settings > System > Restart.
Use your remote Siri Remote or Apple TV Remote*: Hold down the Apple TV app/Home Home button and Menu buttons. Let go when the light on your device flashes. Apple Remote (aluminum or white): Hold down the Menu and Down buttons. Let go when the light on your device flashes.
3. Restart your network source.
4. Close any other apps running in the background.
5. Load the Hayu app and connect with tasciabarile21@gmail.com. Try Hayu again.”

Some Twitter users have reported uninstalling and reinstalling the Hayu app from their Apple TV every couple of days as a solution to the issue.

In my experience, none of these fixes worked. In a follow-up email, Hayu’s customer service account said that it doesn’t have an “estimated resolution time frame” and suggsested I access the streaming service through a different platform.

Hayu

In a statement to MobileSyrup, Hayu said that it “apologizes for the inconvenience that you and some other subscribers are currently experiencing and, having prioritized addressing this issue, the Hayu product team expects to fix it very soon.”

Though I could relatively easily play Hayu’s content on the Apple TV through AirPlay, the fact that the service has been down for several weeks with no timeline for a fix is perplexing and pretty unacceptable.

Hayu is available on Android, iOS and Apple TV for $5.99 per month.

Related Articles

News

Mar 18, 2021

7:03 AM EDT

Hayu reality TV streaming service is now available on Samsung Smart TVs

News

May 5, 2021

7:07 PM EDT

Apple extends AppleCare protection for Apple TV users to three years

Resources

May 1, 2021

6:13 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 26-May 2]

Resources

Mar 26, 2021

7:04 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in April 2021

Comments