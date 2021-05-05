Sonos partners with the Juno Awards to celebrate Canadian music

The Sonos radio station is launching a new radio station called ‘All Our Sound’ to showcase Canadian music leading up to the Juno Awards.
Sonos says the station has over 500 songs from hundreds of artists, and when I booted it up, I was greeted by “Superman’s Dead” by Our Lady Peace. The audio company says the mix of artists are past winners and Hall of Fame inductees. Plus, between tracks, users will hear anecdotes from popular Canadian artists like Corey Hart, The Arkells, The Glorious Sons and others. I really hope Sonos keeps this station around until Canada Day.
If you’re unfamiliar with Sonos Radio, it’s a bunch of playlists and radio shows that you can listen to inside of the Sonos app, but only on Sonos speakers. It’s a bit of a shame that you need to be a Sonos owner to check them out because they’re actually really awesome.
The audio company even has an hour-long teaser of the station on its Mixcloud profile. You can also listen to the Sonos Radio Hour station archive there, which is probably my favourite way to discover new music.
This year, the Juno Awards are on June 6th, and you can check out the nominees here.
