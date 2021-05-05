Nest Thermostat glitch removes Google Home app control, causes continuous account migration

If you use a Nest Thermostat, there’s a possibility you may have encountered a strange bug this week.
According to posts on Twitter, Reddit and other support forums, some Nest Thermostat users are losing access to the smart device through Google’s Home app due to an endlessly looping Nest account migration issue.
When users try to access the Smart Thermostat through the Home app, a Nest account migration page appears that can’t be bypassed. The migration process then fails entirely. It’s unclear what’s causing this issue, but thankfully, my Nest Smart Learning Thermostat seems to be still working fine through the Google Home app.
This could be because reports surrounding affected devices seem to be related to the new Nest Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E. What’s strange is some reports even indicate that Google Assistant commands still work despite the device no longer being connected to the Home App.
Google hasn’t released an official statement about the problem on Twitter yet other than replies to users on Twitter. As such, it’s unclear when an update to fix the problem will roll out.
This is yet another reminder that while smart home devices can often be convenient, they also bring their own set of issues. For example, my entire Google smart home setup, including several Philips Hue lights, smart vacuums, smart plugs and more, was once deleted from the Home app for no reason.
Hopefully, Google releases an update for this issue soon.
Source: Twitter, Reddit Via: 9to5GoogleÂ
