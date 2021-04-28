PREVIOUS|
City of Toronto partners with online group Vaccine Hunters Canada

The city will provide the group with clinic appointment availability

Apr 28, 2021

10:21 AM EDT

The city of Toronto is partnering with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents find available appointments at city-run clinics.

Vaccine Hunters Canada (@VaxHuntersCan) is run by a group of volunteers that share information about vaccination appointment slots across the country on Twitter. The team also posts the information on Facebook and Discord.

The city of Toronto notes that at the end of each day, it will provide the group with clinic appointment availability for the next day.

“Collaborating with Vaccine Hunters Canada is just one more way to assist residents in securing a vaccine appointment at City clinics for as early as the next day,” the city outlined in a news release.

It’s worth noting that Toronto is the first municipality in Canada to officially partner with the volunteer organization. It’s possible that more cities across the country will follow suit.

“This is a huge, all hands-on deck effort and Vaccine Hunters Canada have stepped up to help people get vaccinated and navigate the different registration systems. We are excited to work with Vaccine Hunters to help get more people vaccinated,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory in a statement.

The rollout of vaccines in Canada has been challenging for many people due to several different portals and various eligibility criteria. Vaccine Hunters Canada takes away this confusion and provides quick and easy access to appointments to those who are eligible.

Source: City of Toronto

