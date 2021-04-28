Samsung announces new Galaxy Book line with 11th Gen Intel processors

At its spring Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled several new Galaxy Book laptops, including three models heading to Canada.
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book, Book Pro, Book Pro 360 and Book Odyssey (which won’t come to Canada). All four laptops run Windows 10 and boast 11th Gen Intel processors in sleek, thin form factors.
Starting with the Galaxy Book, it’ll be available in ‘Mystic Silver’ with a 15.6-inch Full HD (FHD) 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display. It’ll come with either an Intel Pentium Gold, Celeron, i3, i5 or i7 CPU, 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage. The Pentium, Celeron and i3 models will use Intel’s integrated UHD graphics, while the i5 and i7 variants include Intel’s new Xe graphics.
Internals aside, the Galaxy Book also boasts Wi-Fi 6, a 720p HD webcam with Dual Array microphones, Dolby Atmos audio and a built-in fingerprint sensor for authentication. Further, the Galaxy Book sports an excellent selection of ports, including two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI and a MicroSD card slot. The Galaxy Book will start at $859.
Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 offer an ultra-thin computing experience
Nest up is Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro, which is impressively thin — you can check out MobileSyrup staff reporter Jon Lamont’s full hands-on with the Book Pro here. In short, the Book Pro boasts excellent performance and battery life. Available with either a 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch display, the Book Pro sports an AMOLED FHD display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Additionally, the Book Pro can be equipped with either an 11th Gen i3, i5 or i7 processor with Intel UHD graphics (i3) or Xe graphics (i5, i7). Those interested in the 15.6-inch model can also upgrade to an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU.
Further, the Book Pro offers either 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, the same camera/mic array as the Galaxy Book, a fingerprint scanner and Dolby Atmos audio. In Canada, the Galaxy Book Pro will be available in either ‘Mystic Blue’ or ‘Mystic Silver’ starting at $1,469 for the 13.3-inch or $1,599 for the 15.6-inch model.
As for the Galaxy Book Pro 360, it’s a similar device to the Book Pro but boasts a 360-degree hinge, S Pen support and more. There are some minor differences in dimensions (the Pro 360 is slightly thicker than the Book Pro). It’s also worth noting that the Book Pro 360 will only work with the S Pen that comes in the box. If you have another Samsung device with an S Pen, you won’t be able to use it with the Pro 360.
Like the Book Pro, the Pro 360 offers an AMOLED FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution display in 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch sizes, choice of Intel i3, i5 or i7 CPU and UHD or Xe graphics accordingly. The 13.3-inch model supports up to 16GB RAM, while the 15.6-inch can offer up to 32GB. Both sizes can be equipped with up to 1TB of SSD storage.
Further, the Book Pro 360 sports Dolby Atmos Audio, the same camera/mic array and a fingerprint sensor.
Samsung also says that the Book Pro 360 supports 5G, although the cellular models will arrive later once the company gets carrier certification. While the regular Galaxy Book Pro doesn’t offer 5G, Samsung hinted that LTE models may arrive at a later date.
The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in ‘Mystic Navy’ or ‘Mystic Silver.’ The 13.3-inch model starts at $1,599 while the 15.6-inch configuration starts at $1,729.
Pre-orders for all three open April 28th and they will be available for purchase starting May 14th. Canadians who pre-order the Galaxy Book Pro 360 or Book Pro will receive a pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro in ‘Phantom Black.’ Plus, Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Book Pro 360 between May 14th and 28th at a Samsung Experience Store, carrier or retailer partner location will receive an e-voucher that can be redeemed online for the Galaxy Buds Pro in ‘Phantom Black.’
You can learn more about the laptops on Samsung’s website.
