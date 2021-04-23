PREVIOUS|
SyrupCast 236: New iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag and purple iPhone 12

Apr 23, 2021

This week on the SyrupCast, co-hosts Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett are joined by Jon Lamont to break down Apple’s recent ‘Spring Loaded’ fall hardware event.

Before jumping into the Apple content, the crew goes over some of the hottest tech news impacting Canadians, including the recent lengthy Rogers service outage.Â 

After that, the squad jumps into the Apple news with conversations surrounding the purple iPhone 12 and theÂ new Apple TV 4K and its improved Siri Remote.Â 

The fun doesn’t stop there because, after that, Jon unpacks the new iMac and Brad breaks down the new M1-equipped iPad Pro.Â 

Oh wait, did we forget something? Let’s ping our AirTag to find it.

As always, we end the podcasts by sharing what video games we’ve been playing.

This week the team is also experimenting with a new video format for the podcast, so if you’re a fan, let us know! And yes, we now know that the purple iPhone is not called ‘Gorgeous Purple.’

