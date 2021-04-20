Nationwide Rogers outage was caused by Ericsson software update

The nationwide disruption of Rogers’ wireless services yesterday was caused by a recent Ericsson software update, the carrier says.
The massive network outage left customers across the country without data, call and text services for nearly 24 hours.
The Toronto-based national carrier’s chief technology officer, Jorge Fernandes, said in a statement that “the root cause of the intermittent wireless service issue impacting our customers was a recent Ericsson software update.”
Rogers notes that the Ericsson software update affected a piece of equipment in the central part of the carrier’s wireless network.
“Connecting Canadians is at the heart of what we do, every day. Yesterday’s events did not meet the level of service we strive to provide to our customers,” Fernandes stated.
Rogers announced that services were restored for the vast majority of its customers at around midnight on April 20th.
Downdetector logged tens of thousands of reports from all provinces. The outage had significant ramifications for virtual schooling, vaccination appointment booking, emergency services and those working from home.
“We know how much you rely on us and yesterday, we let you down. On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize. You have the commitment of our entire team, and our network partner Ericsson, that we will learn from what happened yesterday, to help ensure that this never happens again.”
The outage has left customers across the country understandably upset, with some calling for compensation for the disruptions.
