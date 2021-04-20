PREVIOUS|
Apple is selling its redesigned Apple TV 4K Siri Remote separately for $69

The new remote features a one-piece aluminum design

At Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event, the company revealed that an accessory long overdue for a makeover has finally been revamped.

A new Siri remote will soon be available for purchase individually and alongside the new Apple TV 4K for $69 and $225, respectively. Additionally, the new remote is compatible with the 2017 4K Apple TV and the older Apple TV HD.

The new remote features a one-piece aluminum design that aims to better fit in the user’s hand along with an iPod-style circular gesture ring to help users move forward and rewind a show or movie precisely. The remote also features an innovative five-way navigation clickpad for improved accuracy when compared to the original Siri Remote.

Beyond that, the clickpad is also touch-sensitive, allowing users to swipe on it similar to the previous Apple TV Siri remote.

The new remote has a power button that can be used to turn a TV on or off, and the Siri button has been moved to its side to make it easily accessible.

For more information about the new Apple TV 4K and its remote, check out our coverage of the refreshed Apple TV 4K.Â 

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple

