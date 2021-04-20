PREVIOUS|
Apple reveals new ‘Gorgeous Purple’ iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

A new iPhone 12 colour is on the way

Apr 20, 2021

1:13 PM EDT

iPhone 12 in Gorgeous Purple

During the tech giant’s ‘Spring Forward’ event, Apple revealed a new iPhone 12 colour called ‘Gorgeous Purple.’

The purple colour is only available for the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini and not the Pro and Pro Max variants.

iPhone 12 in Gorgeous Purple

The Gorgeous iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available to pre-order at 8am ET/5am PT on Friday, April 23rd, with availability starting on Friday, April 30th.

The iPhone 12 starts at $1,129 and the iPhone 12 mini costs $979, respectively.

Image credit: Apple

