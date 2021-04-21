PREVIOUS|
Apple releases new Spring Watch Band colours

The Solo loop now comes in 'Tomales Blues,' 'Pistachio' and 'Cantaloup' colour variants

Apr 21, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

At Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event, the company revealed the new iPad Pro, iMac and Apple TV 4K, but with all those devices on the agenda, the tech giant didn’t show off its new collection of Apple Watch Bands.

The Solo Loop Apple Watch Band now comes in ‘Tomales Blues,’ ‘Pistachio’ and ‘Cantaloup ‘colour variants for $59.

Sport Band-wise, there’s the new ‘Mallard Green,’ ‘Cantaloupe’ and ‘Capri Blue’ for $59. Other new Nike branded Sport Band colour variants include ‘Chlorine Blue/Green Glow,’ ‘Hasta/Light Silver,’ ‘Ironestone/Black Nike,’ and ‘Anthracite/Black.’ These bands are now available for $59.

There are also the new ‘Pistachio’ and ‘Electric Orange’ Braided Loop Bands available for $119.

Additionally, there’s the HermÃ¨s Jumping Single Tour Watch Bands that come in ‘Noir/Bleu Saphir,’ ‘Rouge de Coeur/Rouge H,’ ‘Kraft/Rouge de Coeur,’ ‘Bleu Saphir/Orange’ and lastly ‘Orange/Rose Mexico.’ These Watch Bands cost $399.

You can check out the new watch bands in Apple’s Store.

