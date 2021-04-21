OnePlus rolling out substantial bug fix to OnePlus Watch

If you bought a OnePlus Watch, you’ll likely be excited to know that the company is rolling out a pretty substantial update in North America.
The company says that the update is rolling out over the next few days, and it shared some features that it’s planning to add to the watch in the future.
This update is critical for OnePlus after the watch was released to overwhelmingly negative reviews since it didn’t work as expected. If this can truly fix all the problems, the watch will be moderately appealing since it has decent hardware.
New changes
- Improved GPS performance
- Improved accuracy of activity tracking (walking and running)
- Optimized heart rate monitoring algorithm
- Enabled notification app icons for the most frequently used apps
- Improved raise-to-wake function
- Optimized notification syncing algorithm
- Fixed some known bugs
- Improved system stability
Upcoming features
- Add Always-on display feature
- Add remote camera control of Android smartphones (Android phones running on Android 6.0
- Marshmallow and above) from OnePlus Watch
- Add 12-hour time format
- Add 4 languages: German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish
- Enable all 110+ workout modes
- Enable AI watch face
Source: OnePlus
Comments