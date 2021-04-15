Rogers expands 5G network to more cities in Ontario and Manitoba

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has expanded its 5G network to more cities in Ontario and Manitoba.
Its 5G network is now accessible in Selkirk and Steinbach in Manitoba and St. Catherines in Ontario. Rogers’ 5G network now reaches 173 cities and towns across the country.
“We’re focused on bringing 5G connectivity to even more Canadian residents and businesses to help drive economic prosperity in our communities,” said Jorge Fernandes, the chief technology officer at Rogers, in a statement.
Further, Rogers for Business partnered with InDro Robotics and the University of British Columbia’s MéridaLabs to complete Canada’s first remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) flight over a 5G network.
Rogers notes that 5G will enable the ability to fly drones on autonomous missions from remote command centres connected over a 5G network.
The carrier says “5G drones are expected to provide untapped services for a number of industries including agriculture, natural resources, infrastructure and utilities, construction, first responders and more.”
Rogers is solely partnered with Ericsson as its 5G vendor for its full network infrastructure including the core and radio access network.
