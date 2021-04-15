PREVIOUS
News

eBay Canada to authenticate sneakers over $100 to prevent knock-offs

This authentication process will start in May

Apr 15, 2021

8:01 AM EDT

0 comments

eBay Canada is working with ‘Sneaker Con,’ the organizer of the world’s largest sneaker convention, to ensure that resellers aren’t getting away with selling knock-offs on the platform.

Sneaker Con and eBay are working on launching an ‘Authencity Guarantee’ program starting in May. At that time, any sneaker worth more than $100 on the Canadian e-commerce website will first need to be shipped to eBay, where it will be verified for authenticity with the help of Sneaker Con experts.  This adds to eBay’s move to remove selling fees on all sneakers sold for more than $100.

A variety of popular sneaker brands will be included, such as Yeezy, Jordan, Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Converse, Puma and more.

“We want enthusiasts to know we’ve got their back, and we’re here to help sellers build their businesses,” said Rob Bigler, general manager of eBay Canada, in a release.

According to eBay, a pair of Air Jordan 1s recently sold on the platform for $66,000. With rare shoes selling for so much money, it’s great that eBay is working to make sure that no one is scamming.

Source: eBay Via: BNN Bloomberg 

