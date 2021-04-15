PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in May 2021

Apr 15, 2021

7:01 AM EDT

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of, AcornTV.

Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.

The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months. Acord TV is available on Android, iOS, desktop and several other platforms.

Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in May:

May 3rd

  • VE Day: Minute by Minute

May 6th

  • The Drowning (Acorn TV and Sundance Now Exclusive)

May 10th

  • Blinded — Those Who Kill (Acorn TV)
  • Amber

May 17th

  • Digging for Britain: series 5-6
  • Like Father Like Son

May 24th

  • Whistable Pearl (Acorn TV Original)Â  (Episodes 1-2 of 6, weekly episodes)
  • Joanna Lumley in The Land of The Northern Lights

May 31st

  • Candice Renoir: series 1 (Exclusive)

