Here are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Huawei P50 and LG V70 leaks from last week

This week weâ€™re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from April 3rd to April 9th

Apr 11, 2021

11:05 AM EDT

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so weâ€™ve compiled a list of the past weekâ€™s hottest rumours.

This past week, from April 3rd to April 9th, we have a couple of leaks about LG’s never-to-be-released handsets, the upcoming Z Fold 3 and Huawei’s P50 handset.

LG

The LG V70 and its unnamed rollable will never officially launch, but a recent leak showcases what could have been.

According to the leak by @FrontTron, the rear of the V70 looks like what was featured on the Velvet. Another photo shows off the LG Rollable, but neither of the two pictures offer any real insight into what would be available on the handsets.

For more on the LG Rollable and V70 leaks, click here.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 might feature a 5.4-inch display on its cover and a 7.7-inch screen on the inside. The Fold 2 offered a 6.23-inch panel on the outside, so it’s weird that the smartphone would have to downgrade to a 5.4-inch display.

The handset’s cover screen will offer a 25:9 aspect ratio and a 2,260 x 816 pixel resolution similar to the predecessor.

For more on the Z Fold 3’s 5.4-inch cover display, click here.

Samsung and Olympus might be partnering with one another on some of the company’s upcoming handsets. Like the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro with its Hasselblad brand cameras, Samsung’s Z Fold 3 and its S22 Ultra might feature Olympus branded shooters.

For more on the S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 potential Olympus cameras, click here.

Huawei

Alleged Huawei P50 renders have surfaced on the web.

The renders were shared by Youtuber Waqar Khan, who says the designs are based on leaked schematics and rumours surrounding the upcoming smartphone.

For more on the Huawei P50 handset, click here.

