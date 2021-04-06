Alleged Huawei P50 renders surface showcasing weird camera setup

Reported renders of Huawei’s upcoming P50 handset have surfaced online.
The renders were shared by Youtuber Waqar Khan, who says the designs are based on leaked schematics and rumours surrounding the upcoming smartphone.
Waqar Khan says the phone sports a flat display with a singular hole-punch camera and offers two big camera modules with four sensors, including an ultrawide angle shooter, a telephoto and a standard camera. What type of lens the fourth camera is seems to be unclear at the moment.
The device will also sport four colour variants: white, black, blue and beige. The phone will reportedly feature a Kirin 9000 processor and Harmony OS. It’s unclear whether this or the Huawei P50 Pro will launch in Canada considering the Mate 40 series did not officially release here.
When the Huawei P50 Pro was previously leaked back in March courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer, it showcased a similar design, but with a curved display.Â
Image Credit: Waqar Khan
Source: Waqar Khan
