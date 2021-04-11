Fido reportedly offering exclusive plans ranging from $55/25GB to $95/50GB to some customers

Rogers’ flanker brand Fido is reportedly offering exclusive plans ranging from $55/25GB to $95/50GB to some existing customers.
Users on RedFlagDeals say they are being offered exclusive plans when they log into their account online.
Hereâ€™s an overview of some of the deals being offered to select customers:
- $55/25GB
- $60/30GB
- $65/35GB
- $70/40GB
- $95/50GB
Itâ€™s worth noting that not every Fido customer is seeing these exclusive offers. In some cases, users are being offered slightly different plans than the ones outlined above or are just being presented with one or two.
As with other offers like these ones, your mileage may vary. Itâ€™s worth checking your account to see if you qualify for any of the exclusive offers.
Source: RedFlagDeals
