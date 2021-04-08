Samsung’s next-gen flagship smartphones could potentially feature a camera array produced by longstanding Japanese camera manufacture Olympus, taking the South Korean company’s already top-of-the-line shooters to the next level.
As reported by Digital Camera World, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which are tipped to launch later this year, could feature the new camera technology. The publication says the leaks come from reliable sources, though nothing has been confirmed by either Samsung or Olympus.
As per the info I got, both Samsung and Olympus held talks about a possible partnership. The current status and extent of this partnership is not exactly clear. They could work on a special edition Fold or we could see this happen on 'H3' (S22 Ultra)https://t.co/y4ykWKIIR7
— Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh) April 7, 2021
Credible leaker Yogesh tweeted on April 6th that Samsung is going big with the Fold 3 and that the company might be jumping on the latest trend of partnering up with a camera brand, similar to what OnePlus did with their Hasselblad-tuned OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro and what Huawei has been doing for several years with Leica.
Yogesh tweeted the next day stating that Samsung and Olympus held talks about a possible partnership for the special edition Galaxy Fold or S22 Ultra.
The claim was corroborated by Ice Universe — another credible leaker — on Chinese social media platform Weibo and was reported by Gizmochina. Ice Universe’s post reads, “My source told me that this is reliable news Samsung x Olympus.”
Going back two months gives the claim more weight. In February, Olympus discussed its intention of collaborating with other companies. Setsuya Kataoka, OM Digital’s (owner of Olympus) chief technology officer, said at CP+2021, “Instead of just doing things on our own, we will work with other partners when necessary.”
But the claim could all be a big misunderstanding. Samsung is working on a high-end Exynos chipset codenamed ‘Olympus,’ which might have misled leakers to believe a potential collaboration with the camera company, or it could just be Samsung rick-rolling all of us.
However this turns out, we won’t have to wait too long to find out as Samsung will reportedly launch its foldable in the third quarter of the year alongside the Z Flip 3.
Image credit: GizmoChina
Source: @heyitsyogesh Via: Tom’s Guide
