PREVIOUS|
News

Photos of LG’s rollable and V70 surface, phones will never officially launch

RIP to the V70 and the unnamed rollable handset

Apr 7, 2021

3:34 PM EDT

0 comments

LG Rollable

LG’s now dead mobile division was reportedly working on two new smartphones before announcing it would soon officially shut down.

The two handsets that will likely never be released are the V70, codename ‘Rainbow,’ and LG’s upcoming Explorer Project device, the unnamed rollable.

The photos were leaked by Twitter user @FrontTron, showcasing what the never-to-be-released smartphones would have looked like. Unfortunately, the devices’ specs aren’t included in the leak.

The rear of the V70 looks more similar to the LG Velvet and surprisingly, less like LG’s V60 handset. The phone also includes three camera sensors and a curved back.

While it looks like LG was making headway on its innovative rollable, unfortunately, the company confirmed to Android Authority that both of the leaked devices are no longer in development. Things have seemed to have changed rapidly over the past few months because back in January, LG said the handset would launch later this year.

I’m disappointed I won’t get my hands on LG’s rollable as I’m a big fan of smartphone gimmicks, but TCL is also working on either a foldable or rollable smartphone, so, hopefully, that device is somewhat similar.

Source: Tron (@FrontTron)

Related Articles

News

Jan 11, 2021

10:37 AM EST

LG shows off its rollable smartphone yet again

News

Apr 6, 2021

9:12 AM EDT

LG says it will continue to offer software updates, including Android 12 for some devices

News

Apr 7, 2021

1:33 PM EDT

LG reveals 2021 soundbar lineup with AI Room Calibration

News

Apr 4, 2021

10:57 PM EDT

LG says it’s closing its smartphone business worldwide

Comments