Government announces funding to bring high-speed internet to southeastern Ontario

The federal government has announced funding to bring high-speed internet to 1,550 more homes in southeastern Ontario.
Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef announced over $4.2 million in funding through the Universal Broadband Fund for three projects.
The three projects will bring high-speed internet access to South River, Emsdale, Burk’s Falls, Sundridge, Greenhurst-Thurstonia, Dunsford and Pakenham in Ontario. Bell is investing an additional $900,000 while Lakeland Energy is contributing $1.7 million.
“High-speed internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in rural Ontario,” said Monsef in a statement.
“Our government has committed over $242 million to 40 connectivity projects in Ontario, which will connect over 87,000 households to better, faster internet. We will continue to make investments like these to help connect every Canadian to the high-speed internet they need.”
The federal government launched the $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund on November 9th 2020 and included the Rapid Response Stream. The stream has made up to $150 million immediately available for shovel-ready projects that can be completed by November 15th, 2021.
The fund is meant to help connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100 percent connectivity by 2030.
Image credit: @maryammonsefmp
Comments