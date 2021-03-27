Games to Stream ‘n Load on PlayStation and Xbox Game Pass [March 22-28]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the biggest titles to recently hit gaming services, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
Nine free PlayStation games
PlayStation’s inclusion in this week’s Stream ‘n Load is a little different than usual because the games aren’t tied to any particular service.
Instead, the company has begun offering nine free games as part of its ‘Play at Home’ initiative for the swaths of people stuck at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March 25th to April 22nd, PlayStation gamers can download the following nine titles for free:
- AbzÃ¼ (PS4)
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PS VR)
- Enter the Gungeon (PS4)
- Moss (PS VR)
- Paper Beast (PS VR)
- Rez Infinite (PS4 with optional PS VR content)
- Subnautica (PS4)
- Thumper (PS4)
- The Witness (PS4)
To reiterate, no PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now subscription is required; simply head to the PlayStation Store and download these games.
A 10th free Play at Home title,Â Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, will become available from April 19th to May 14th.
Xbox Game Pass
Octopath Traveler (Console and PC)
Developer/Publisher: Square Enix
Genre: RPG
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC, Game Pass Ultimate
Metacritic: 83 percent (Switch version)
Game Pass release date: March 25th, 2021
Nearly two years after debuting on the Nintendo Switch, Square Enix’sÂ Final Fantasy VI-esque, old-school-style RPG has launched on Xbox One, and day and date on Game Pass, to boot.
Octopath Traveler follows eight characters who start off in different parts of the world but later come together as their journies intersect.
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console and PC)
Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
Publisher: Sega
Genre: Action-adventure
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC, Game Pass Ultimate (required for streaming on Android)
Metacritic: 83 percent (PS4 version)
Game Pass release date: March 25th, 2021
Yakuza 6Â has launched on Xbox and PC (and Game Pass) nearly three years after releasing as a PS4 exclusive.
The game serves as a conclusion toÂ Kazuma Kiryu’s long-running story in the series before last year’sÂ Yakuza: Like a DragonÂ moved forward with a new protagonist.
Notably, withÂ The Song of LifeÂ now available on Game Pass, this means that those subscribed to the service can experience all seven Kiryu titles (including prequel 0 and first and second game remakesÂ KiwamiÂ andÂ Kiwami 2,Â respectively).
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android (‘Cloud’) streaming. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
Find out what else is coming soon to Game Pass here.
Image credit: Sega
