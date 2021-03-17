PlayStation offering 10 free games to all this spring through ‘Play at Home’ initiative

Last month, PlayStation brought back its ‘Play at Home’ initiative which launched in 2020 to offer free games to those stuck at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the company has revealed that in addition to this month’s Play at Home offering ofÂ Ratchet & Clank (PS4), 10 more games will be free to all PlayStation owners this spring.
First, the following games will be made available on March 25th:
- AbzÃ¼ (PS4)
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PS VR)
- Enter the Gungeon (PS4)
- Moss (PS VR)
- Paper Beast (PS VR)
- Rez Infinite (PS4 with optional PS VR content)
- Subnautica (PS4)
- Thumper (PS4)
- The Witness (PS4)
Anyone with a PS4 or PS5 can download these games for free from March 25th until April 22nd. Note that RatchetÂ & ClankÂ will remain free until March 31st.
Further, Sony has extended the free trial of the Funimation anime streaming service that it was offering through Play at Home. This will also be available from March 25th through April 22nd.
Finally,Â Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PS4) will be available for free from April 19th to May 14th.
It’s worth noting that all of these games are playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. On top of that, PlayStation says they’ll be yours to keep forever once you’ve claimed them.
Source: PlayStation
Comments