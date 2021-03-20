Games to Stream ‘n Load on Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia [March 15-21]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the biggest titles to recently hit gaming services, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
Google Stadia
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition
Developer/Publisher: Square Enix
Genre: RPG
Price: regularly $53.99 (special launch price of $43.19 until March 31st)
Metacritic: 91 percent (Switch version)
Google Stadia release date: March 16th, 2021
Play as The Luminary, a chosen one who, with the help his loyal companions, must save Edrea — a world that vows to hunt him down.
Definitive Edition features all the base game’s content as well as new features, such as the ability to switch between 2D and 3D, support for Japanese voice acting and an optional orchestral version of the score.
FIFA 21
Developer/Publisher: EA
Genre: Sports
Price: regularly $79.99 (special launch price of $32.79 until March 31st)
Metacritic: 72 percent (PS4 version)
Google Stadia release date: March 19th, 2021
Vancouver-based EA Canada’s latest soccer sim features more than 100 players in the signature Ultimate Team and co-op support let you unlock rewards 2with friends.
Additionally, various refinements have been made to improve matches, transfers and training.
Google Stadia's base free tier allows games like FIFA 21 to be purchased individually and streamed at up to 1080p/60fps. With an $11.99/month Stadia Pro subscription, 4K/60fps streams are supported and a variety of games are included at no additional cost.
For more on what's new with Stadia, check out this week's official community blog post.
Xbox Game Pass
Nier Automata (PC)
Developer: Platinum Games
Publisher: Square Enix
Genre: Action-RPG
Price: included with Game Pass for PC, Game Pass Ultimate
Metacritic: 88 percent (PS4 version)
Game Pass for PC release date: March 18th, 2021
Combat android 2B, her companion 9S and a rogue android named A2 are caught in the middle of a proxy war between human-manufactured androids and alien-created machines.
Hack-and-slash your way through robot enemies while customizing your androids’ weapons and abilities. It’s important to note that AutomataÂ features multiple endings that are unlocked through different campaigns — a spoiler-free breakdown of that can be found here.
Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud, Console and PC)
Developer: EA Motive
Publisher: EA
Genre: Space combat
Price: included with EA Play, which is part of Game Pass for PC and Game Pass Ultimate
Metacritic: 79 percent (PS4 version)
Game Pass release date: March 18th, 2021
Montreal-based EA Motive’s second Star Wars game (following 2017’sÂ Battlefront IIÂ campaign) takes place after the events of Return of the JediÂ and chronicles the galactic conflict between the New Republic’s Vanguard Squadron and theÂ Galactic Empire’s Titan Squadron.
In first-person, players can pilot iconic Star Wars ships like TIE Fighters and X-Wings while customizing their spacecraft with new weapons, shields, cosmetics and more.
It’s worth noting that the PC version ofÂ SquadronsÂ features VR support for various headsets.
Squadrons is available on Game Pass for PC through EA Play, which just launched earlier this week.
Undertale (Cloud, Console and PC)
Developer/Publisher:Â Toby Fox
Genre: RPG
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC, Game Pass Ultimate (required for Android streaming)
Metacritic: 92 percent (PC version)
Game Pass release date: March 16th, 2021
Toby Fox’s beloved indie game is finally available on Xbox, and it’s come straight to Game Pass at launch.
InÂ Undertale, you played as a child who falls into a world filled with monsters that she must fight in classic RPG-style turn-based combat. However, you have to choose whether to resolve conflicts non-lethally or defeat enemies — decisions that will impact the outcome of the game
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android (‘Cloud’) streaming. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
Find out what else is coming soon to Game Pass here.
