What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC and Android in late March 2021

Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Typically, these roll out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled March’s second batch of new Game Pass games.
- Undertale (Cloud, Console and PC) — March 16th
- Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 18th
- Nier: Automata (PC) — March 18th
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Console) — March 18th (part of EA Play, which requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)
- Torchlight III (PC) — March 18th
- Genesis Noir (Console and PC) — March 25th
- Octopath Traveler (Console and PC) — March 25th
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire â€“ Ultimate Edition (PC) — March 25th
- Supraland (PC) — March 25th
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console and PC) — March 25th
- Narita Boy (Cloud, Console and PC) — March 30th
This marks the Xbox debut of Undertale,Â Octopath TravelerÂ andÂ Yakuza 6, meaning that they’ll all be available on Game Pass on day one.
Additionally, as recently confirmed, Square Enix’s co-op shooterÂ OutridersÂ is coming to Game Pass on April 1st.
In terms of Game Pass Ultimate exclusive game ‘Perks,’ EA is offering a specialÂ Mass Effect-themed ‘N7’ Weapon Charm in Apex Legends. New Charms will be available every month through Perks.
Finally, Hyperdot (Console and PC), Journey to the Savage Planet (Console) and Machinarium (PC) are all leaving Game Pass on March 31st. As always, Game Pass users can take advantage of a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game from the catalogue to continue playing before it leaves the service.
Find out what came to Game Pass in early March here.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
Image credit: Square Enix
Source: Xbox
