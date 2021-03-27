PREVIOUS
Shoppers Drug Mart offers 20x Optimum points coupon until March 31st

When you redeem the coupon and spend $75+ in-store, you get 20x the Optimum points on that purchase

Mar 27, 2021

9:26 AM EDT

Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering a limited-time 20x Optimum points coupon.

The ‘Game Deals Canada‘ Twitter account posted about the deal, noting that the coupon was “available to load” at Shoppers Drug Mart. The account also included a link to the Shoppers Drug Mart page to view the coupon.

Whether you’re a long-time Optimum collector or a new user, you can claim the coupon there (new users just need to create an account). It’s also viewable on the PC Optimum website under the ‘Offers’ tab.

Although the Game Deals Canada account noted the offers ends on March 28th, the details listed on the PC Optimum page say March 31st is the deadline to use the coupon. Further, the coupon details note that you can use it “when you spend $75 or more in-store.”

The 20x points offer can’t be combined with department or total store offers. Customers can redeem the offer at Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmaprix and Wellwise stores.

You can learn more about the Optimum offer on Shoppers’ website, or on the PC Optimum website.

Source: Game Deals Canada

