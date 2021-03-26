PREVIOUS|
TCL reportedly sketches up phone with a display that both folds and rolls

TCL will reportedly officially reveal renderings of the device in mid-April

Mar 26, 2021

11:58 AM EDT

TCL plans to release sketches of a device that features both a foldable and rollable display, says CNET.

According to the sketches (seen below), TCL’s upcoming smartphone can expand by unfolding the screen using its ‘DragonHinge’ multi-gear hinge. After it’s unfolded, users can unroll the interior screen to expand the device even more, which allows the smartphone to transform into a large tablet.

TCL folldable/rollable smartphone sketches.

CNET says that TCL plans to unveil renderings of this device at its still-unannounced upcoming mid-April event. The company will also reportedly reveal the 20 series smartphones that it teased back in January during the keynote time.

While TCL will official unveil this rendering in April, according to CNET, it’s unclear when or even if this gadget will become a reality.

TCL says it has plans to release a foldable or rollable sometime this year. That said, the company has revealed prototypes of foldable and rollable devices for years, so it’s unclear what device it will finally eventually release.

Source: CNET

