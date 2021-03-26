Rogers schedule lists incoming updates for LG, Motorola, Samsung phones and more

Android OS upgrades and security updates are headed to several devices from LG, BlackBerry, Motorola, Samsung and more starting March 26th.
According to an upgrade schedule posted by Rogers, the LG Velvet will get the Android 11 update on March 26th. Additionally, the March security update will hit the BlackBerry Key2 starting the same day.
On March 29th, the February security update will arrive for the Moto G Fast, while the next day will see the March security update arrive for the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e.
The Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite will get the February security update starting March 31st. Finally, the LG G7 One will get its Android 11 update on the same day.
While these dates are likely specific to Rogers’ versions of these phones, I wouldn’t be surprised to see those software updates hit those devices on other carriers around the same time.
It’s also worth noting that several factors are at play with updates, and it’s possible they could get delayed. In other words, don’t worry if you don’t get the update on the listed date.
Source: Rogers
Comments