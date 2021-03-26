Raise Godzilla and race him against other Kaiju in ‘Run Godzilla’

Run Godzilla is a new mobile game from Toho Games where the player actually raises Godzilla.
When you’re done rearing the creature, it might go off to rampage Tokyo or New York City, but first, you have to help it grow.
Your villagers will need to praise Godzilla to make it stronger and faster. To get more villagers, you’ll need more diamonds, and to make that happen, you’ll be tasked with improving your factory’s efficiency, but you’ll also increase air pollution by doing that. And, if your air pollution spreads, the villagers won’t stay around long enough, so you’ll need to give the villagers apples.
After a while, your Godzilla will leave, but thankfully you’ll get to raise its Kaiju offspring.
Toho Games is also releasing two more titles featuring the reptilian monster, Godzilla Battle Line and Godzilla Destruction.
InÂ Godzilla Destruction, you’ll get to destroy a city, and that’s just about it, as far as I can tell. On the other hand, in Godzilla Battle Line, you’ll make a squad of giant Kaiju monsters and fight against opposing teams from around the world. The player with the most surviving monsters after three minutes wins.
It’s currently unknown when Godzilla Battle LineÂ andÂ Godzilla Destruction will launch. It’s also important to mention that it seems like Run Godzilla is only currently available on iOS and not Android.
Source: TheGamer
