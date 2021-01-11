TCL reveals prototype rollable display smartphone and tablet at CES 2021

Alongside new TVs, smartphones and wearables, tech giant TCL is showing off its new rollable display concepts at CES 2021.
One of the concepts is a smartphone that expands upward, and the other is a tablet that expands outward.
Here's a real-life peek at the TCL AMOLED Rollable Display (it'll make you feel like you're at a CES booth again!): #CES2021 pic.twitter.com/RRVM5QAqwc
— Brad Molen (@phonewisdom) January 11, 2021
In the compact form, the smartphone offers a 6.7-inch display with a square-like aspect ratio. When stretched, it reveals a 7.8-display with a more standard, but taller aspect ratio. Users will be able to expand the display with the tap of their finger. Additionally, TCL says its display technology has a sliding life of 100,000 times.
The other rollable tech can be expanded with its “Printed OLED” display and rolls up like a papyrus scroll. TCL says that the 17-inch tablet is 0.18mm thick and that the display is made with high-precision inkjet printing technology, which costs 20 percent less than traditional display technologies.
Here's a look at the TCL OLED Scrolling Display working in real-life: pic.twitter.com/Vj7Z2yCbkq
— Brad Molen (@phonewisdom) January 11, 2021
While these are only concept devices, TCL confirms that it plans to reveal its first official rollable/foldable product later this year.
It’s worth noting TCL isn’t the only phone-maker that has unveiled a rollable display at CES 2021. South Korean tech giant LG has unveiled a concept rollable handset that will join its Explorer Project alongside the LG Wing.
TCL’s rollable smartphone looks pretty cool, and I hope that the company eventually decides to release it to regular consumers.
