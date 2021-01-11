PREVIOUS|
News

TCL reveals prototype rollable display smartphone and tablet at CES 2021

TCL confirmed that it plans to reveal its first official rollable/foldable product later this year

Jan 11, 2021

5:31 PM EST

0 comments

Alongside new TVs, smartphones and wearables, tech giant TCL is showing off its new rollable display concepts at CES 2021.

One of the concepts is a smartphone that expands upward, and the other is a tablet that expands outward.

In the compact form, the smartphone offers a 6.7-inch display with a square-like aspect ratio. When stretched, it reveals a 7.8-display with a more standard, but taller aspect ratio. Users will be able to expand the display with the tap of their finger. Additionally, TCL says its display technology has a sliding life of 100,000 times.

The other rollable tech can be expanded with its “Printed OLED” display and rolls up like a papyrus scroll. TCL says that the 17-inch tablet is 0.18mm thick and that the display is made with high-precision inkjet printing technology, which costs 20 percent less than traditional display technologies.

While these are only concept devices, TCL confirms that it plans to reveal its first official rollable/foldable product later this year.

It’s worth noting TCL isn’t the only phone-maker that has unveiled a rollable display at CES 2021. South Korean tech giant LG has unveiled a concept rollable handset that will join its Explorer Project alongside the LG Wing.

TCL’s rollable smartphone looks pretty cool, and I hope that the company eventually decides to release it to regular consumers.

Source: TCL

Related Articles

Features

Jan 8, 2020

4:29 PM EST

Why Sony built its own car and showed it off at CES 2020

Features

Jan 8, 2020

2:37 PM EST

Samsungs Serif and Sero TVs push TV design into new places

News

Jan 4, 2021

9:10 PM EST

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated coming to mobile this month

Reviews

Aug 6, 2020

10:00 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Hands-on: Inching closer to becoming a productivity powerhouse

Comments