More Tesla Superchargers are coming to British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan

Through a new electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure report from Natural Resources Canada, the federal government has revealed it plans to fund and install 129 new Tesla Superchargers in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, further expanding Canada’s rapidly growing electric vehicle infrastructure.
Below are all of the new Supercharger locations:
British Columbia
- 1500 Cranbrook Street North, Cranbrook, BC (8 stations)
- 1 1809 BC-3A, Creston, BC (8 stations)
- 2001 BC-3, Fernie, BC (8 stations)
- 2701 11 Avenue North East, Salmon Run, BC (11 stations)
- 2200 58 Avenue, Vernon, BC (16 stations)
- 8513 74 Avenue, Osoyoos, BC (11 stations)
- 3030 Recplace Drive, Prince George, BC (8 stations)
- 2000 Columbia Avenue, Castlegar, BC (8 stations)
Alberta and Saskatchewan
- 4523 4 Avenue, Edson, AB (8 stations)
- QS-NE SEC-16 TWP-045 RGE-01 MER-6, AB (11 stations)
- 6623 Highway 16a West, Vegreville, AB (8 stations)
- 7405 44 Street, Lloydminster, AB (8 stations)
- 3035 Clarence Avenue South, Saskatoon, SK (8 stations)
- 9800 Territorial Drive, North Battleford, SK (8 stations)
According to Tesla North, these new chargers are funded by phase 2 of Natural Resources Canada’s Green Infrastructure program that offers $5.1 million in funding towards EV infrastructure.
Source: Tesla NorthÂ
