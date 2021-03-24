Microsoft opening data innovation centre in Toronto, hiring 500 roles in Vancouver

Microsoft is launching a new data innovation centre in Toronto and is adding more than 500 jobs in Vancouver.
The tech giant has announced that it’s creating a new Data Innovation Centre of Excellence in its new downtown Toronto headquarters. The new centre will provide technical resources to help Canadian organizations accelerate their digital transformations.
Microsoft outlines that the centre will provide critical data analytics and local engineering expertise to Canadian customers, partners and non-profits across the country.
“Data creates unique opportunities for organizations only if they have the tools and talent to manage it securely and compliantly, which is why we are launching the Data Innovation Centre of Excellence, to further leverage our data and AI expertise/leadership to empower Canadian organizations,” said Kevin Peesker, the president of Microsoft Canada, in a statement.
The tech giant says it’s adding more than 500 jobs this year to build applications in Office, Azure, OneDrive and more. This latest expansion will grow Microsoft’s presence in Vancouver to 1,700 employees and to more than 3,700 employees across the country.
Microsoft has also announced the addition of a new Azure Edge Zone in Vancouver, which it says further increases its significant cloud footprint in Canada.
“The Vancouver Edge Zone is complementary to existing Canadian Azure locations and will enable Western Canadian healthcare and public sector customers to address data residency and compliance requirements,” Microsoft notes.
Source: Microsoft
