Bell customers can buy the Xbox Series X through The Source on March 26

The Series X will be available for Bell Advantage customers at 12pm ET/ 9am PT

Mar 24, 2021

6:07 PM EDT

Bell customers will soon have the opportunity to purchase the difficult to find Xbox Series X through The Source.

The exclusive console drop for ‘Bell Advantage Customers’ goes live on March 26th at 12pm ET/9am PT. It’s important to note that you’ll need to be logged in to your Bell Advantage account in order to purchase the system.

 

The bundle offers an extra Xbox Series X wireless controller in ‘Robot White’ and Cyberpunk 2077 for the Xbox One. With this bundle you save $80, which basically means you get Cyberpunk 2077 for free. It’s unclear how much the bundle costs, though an Xbox Series X controller typically costs still $74.99 and the actual Xbox Series X console costs $599.99.

Bell Advantage customers are those with active Bell, Bell Aliant and Bell MTS services, including mobility, internet, TV, smart home, and small business.

If you’re a Bell customer but haven’t logged into Bell Advantage, click here for access.

The Source and Bell employees also have access to the Xbox Series X to the March 26th restock.

Via: @GameDealsCanada

