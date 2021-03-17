EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC on March 18

Microsoft has announced that EA Play will launch on Xbox Game Pass on PC on March 18th.
EA Play was originally supposed to come to Game Pass on PC in December but was delayed to a then-unspecified time in 2021.
The Electronic Arts-operated service will become available on the 18th starting at 2pm PT/5pm ET to those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC ($11.99 CAD/month) or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($16.99/month).
It’s notable that EA Play is included in the base Game Pass tier on PC as well as Game Pass Ultimate since it’s not a part of a standard Xbox Game Pass for Console subscription. Instead, Xbox owners have been required to subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate to access EA Play since the two services came together on consoles in November.
With EA Play, PC Game Pass users will gain access to more than 60 EA games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 20 and Titanfall 2.Â Additionally, EA Play offers a variety of exclusive perks, such as member-only content, discounts on EA digital purchases, up to 10 hours of full game trials and more.
To access EA Play, PC users will need to download the EA Desktop app that’s currently in open beta. Once downloaded, simply sign in to your EA Account (or create a new one). See below for an official walkthrough on how to use EA Play through Xbox Game Pass on PC.
Source: Xbox
