EA Play for Xbox Game Pass for PC delayed to 2021

Microsoft has announced that EA Play for Xbox Game Pass for PC has been delayed to 2021.
The company had previously said the EA service would come to PC Game Pass subscribers in December. EA Play launched on Game Pass for Console on November 10th alongside the Xbox Series X and S.
Microsoft didn’t cite a specific reason for the delay, although it appears as though there were some technical issues, based on a statement from the company.
“We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together. In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience,” reads a message from the Xbox Game Pass team on the Xbox Wire.
Microsoft promises to provide more details on EA Play for Game Pass for PC “early next year.” Whenever it does launch, however, it will function similar to the console version, offering players unlimited access to a catalogue of dozens of EA games. EA Play also includes member-exclusive perks like full game trials and discounts.
However, one key difference is that EA Play will be included at no additional cost in the $11.99/month base Game Pass for PC subscription, as well as a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership. On Xbox, EA Play is exclusive to Game Pass Ultimate.
If you’re new to Game Pass, it’s worth noting that Microsoft is currently offering three months of Ultimate for $1 as part of a special holiday promotion.
Source: Xbox
Comments