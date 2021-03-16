Fido launches financing options for accessories including AirPods, Beats and more

Rogers’ flanker brand Fido is extending its financing options to offer customers accessories for $0 down and 0 percent interest with no taxes upfront.
“The financing options, which make devices and tablets more affordable for customers, will now include the latest accessories such as AirPods, Beats, cases, screen protectors, chargers, and more,” Fido notes.
Fido explains that with financing, data plans are shown separately from the device or accessory monthly payment on the bill, and at the end of the financing term, the monthly payment for the financed product automatically drops off making it easier for customers to understand their bill.
Customers can pay their balance off in monthly payments over 24 months with the option to make lump sum payments on their balance at any time before the end of their financing term.
“By expanding the Fido Payment Program to include our huge array of accessories, we’re providing a way for customers to get the latest and greatest accessories they want, without the upfront cost,” said Nancy Audette, the vice-president and general manager at Fido, in a press release.
Customers can choose to finance a standalone item like premium headphones or smart speakers or bundle multiple accessories like phone cases, screen protectors and chargers.
Fido says it’s the first flanker brand to offer accessory financing. It’s worth noting that Rogers launched accessory financing options last year in July.
Source: Rogers
